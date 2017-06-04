Pharmacies open today

Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 82, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);

St Mark’s Pharmacy, P. Borg Olivier Street c/w Ġanni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790);

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);

St Andrew’s Dispensary, Qasam Street, Swieqi (2137 1062);

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);

Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);

St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402);

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

Alpha Pharmacy, Maria Immaculata, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xgħajra (2166 0300);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018).

Airport pharmacy: Open today from 8am to 10pm. It will be closed from tomorrow to next Sunday, both days included. It will reopen on June 10.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be near Żabbar parish church, today 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.