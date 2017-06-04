Pharmacies open today
9am-noon
Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);
St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 82, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);
St Mark’s Pharmacy, P. Borg Olivier Street c/w Ġanni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790);
Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954);
St Andrew’s Dispensary, Qasam Street, Swieqi (2137 1062);
Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);
Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);
St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402);
Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);
Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);
Alpha Pharmacy, Maria Immaculata, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);
St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xgħajra (2166 0300);
Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);
Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);
Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);
Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);
Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018).
Airport pharmacy: Open today from 8am to 10pm. It will be closed from tomorrow to next Sunday, both days included. It will reopen on June 10.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.
Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be near Żabbar parish church, today 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
