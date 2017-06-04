Novartis helps the community

To celebrate its eighth annual community partnership day (CPD), Novartis Malta organised a series of voluntary activities together with Dar il-Kaptan and the Down Syndrome Association Malta.

Twenty-three associates spent the morning weeding and clearing the home’s garden in Mtarfa. A party for young members of the Down Syndrome Association was also held in the garden of Bacchus Restaurant. The children were entertained by animators from Curtain Raiser.

Frida Mangion, the home’s services coordinator, said the help received by the volunteers enabled Dar il-Kaptan to continue improving in its mission with those in need.

Dar il-Kaptan is managed by the Foundation for Respite Care Services, an NGO committed to providing respite services to people with disability and their families.

The Down Syndrome Association Malta strives to encourage people with Down Syndrome to fulfill their potential for successful and happy lives in a society that recognises their abilities and is supportive of their needs.

“The association is really grateful to Novartis. We feel that during the activities our members felt secure, happy and important. Even the parents enjoyed it, firstly seeing their children having a good time and secondly because they could relax without worrying about them,” said the association’s president Joanna Xerri.

CPD is a fun and rewarding experience that can give a much-needed boost to non-profit organisations supporting patients and the community at large.

An associate, Abigail Spiteri, said: “CPD is the day I look forward to most during the year. Seeing the results of our day’s work truly brings about immeasurable satisfaction and serenity.”