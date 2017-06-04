Nature and history combined

Birdlife Malta’s adult group activities continued with another day trip to Gozo.

The visit started off with a five-kilometre trek along the southwestern coast from Mġarr Harbour to Xatt l-Aħmar and onto Mġarr ix-Xini Bay. Here, participants had the chance to visit the completely restored tower built and completed in 1661 in defence of the island.

A representative of Wirt Għawdex, the NGO responsible for the management of the tower, was on hand to guide the team.

Various species of birds were seen in the course of the trek. These included a common kestrel, blue rock trushes, yellow-legged gulls, a spectacled warbler, a family of Sardinian warblers, barn swallows, little egrets and many short-toed larks. The walk continued along the coast and finished at the Xewkija Rotunda.

Following lunch, the afternoon was taken up by an interesting visit to the famous Ġgantija Temples in Xagħra, dating back to 3,200 BC and now listed as a Unesco world heritage site.

Participants were led to the new Interpretation Centre by Heritage Malta.

Detailed information was given to participants who also had the opportunity to explore various aspects related to life in Neolithic times.

All in all, it was another interesting event combining nature walks with visits to historical places, a day out enjoyed by all.

For more information and details, visit http://birdlifemalta.org/events . Those who may wish to join Birdlife Malta can do so at http://birdlifemalta.org/become-member .