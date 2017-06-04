Advert
Sunday, June 4, 2017, 00:01

Maltapost commemorates canonisation of San Ġorġ Preca

Maltapost yesterday issued a personalised cover in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the canonisation of San Ġorġ Preca.

This collector’s item is a specially designed envelope, bearing an image and stamp of San Ġorġ Preca.

San Ġorġ Preca, born on February 12, 1880 was a Maltese Roman Catholic priest and the founder of the Society of Christian Doctrine, as well as a Third Order Carmelite. He is known as ‘Dun Ġorġ’ and Pope John Paul II styled him as the ‘Second Apostle of Malta’.

Orders may be placed online at www.maltaphilately.com or from the Philatelic Bureau, Maltapost plc 305, Triq Ħal Qormi, Marsa. For more information, call 2596 1740  or e-mail [email protected].

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Fun times at Earth Garden

  2. Announcements

  3. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  4. End of season concert by MCI

  5. The Handmaiden

  6. Hormone Therapy Clinic opened

  7. HMS Olympus memorial

  8. Comedy and skincare

  9. Novartis helps the community

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed