Maltapost commemorates canonisation of San Ġorġ Preca

Maltapost yesterday issued a personalised cover in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the canonisation of San Ġorġ Preca.

This collector’s item is a specially designed envelope, bearing an image and stamp of San Ġorġ Preca.

San Ġorġ Preca, born on February 12, 1880 was a Maltese Roman Catholic priest and the founder of the Society of Christian Doctrine, as well as a Third Order Carmelite. He is known as ‘Dun Ġorġ’ and Pope John Paul II styled him as the ‘Second Apostle of Malta’.

Orders may be placed online at www.maltaphilately.com or from the Philatelic Bureau, Maltapost plc 305, Triq Ħal Qormi, Marsa. For more information, call 2596 1740 or e-mail [email protected].