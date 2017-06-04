Inspire Foundation helped through music

To make noise and raise funds for Inspire Foundation were the ideas behind the 19th edition of The Simon’s Pub Music Festival in the heart of Sliema.

GasanMamo Insurance was one of the supporting sponsors for this event, together with other companies.

A good crowd att-ended the three-day event, which featured the participation of some of Malta’s best groups and singers.

“With music all around us, it seems only natural to use people’s love for music to do a little good. At GasanMamo, we are proud to be associated with these events and to contribute in a philanthropic way. No doubt this helps reaffirm our commitment to help NGOs such as Inspire, known to promote equality and inclusion, to raise funds and awareness,” said managing director Julian Mamo.

The festival has become a staple event for concert-goers. Through the years, it has offered an ideal platform for both well-known and upcoming artists such as Ira Losco and Winter Moods. It also hosts foreign bands, who come to Malta specifically to participate. This year’s line-up featured popular bands such as Red Electrick and The Busker.

“It is wonderful to see people come together through music and so willingly help Inspire. We thank Gasan Mamo for supporting us,” said Inspire’s fundraising manager, Claire Galea.