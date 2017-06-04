Advert
Sunday, June 4, 2017, 00:01

Hormone Therapy Clinic opened

Dr Lucienne Portelli and Dr Marion Gluck.

Dr Lucienne Portelli and Dr Marion Gluck.

Saint James Hospital Group launched its new Bio-identical Hormone Therapy Clinic for a natural and custom-made solution to hormone imbalance at the Corinthia Palace Hotel, Attard.

Beverie Sultana, Tessabelle Sultana Evans, Petra Ellul Vincenti and Moira Delia.Beverie Sultana, Tessabelle Sultana Evans, Petra Ellul Vincenti and Moira Delia.
Lucienne Azzopardi, Emma Moore and Sarah Lynn Mumford.Lucienne Azzopardi, Emma Moore and Sarah Lynn Mumford.
Fiona Galea Debono, Stephanie Callus, Maria Bugeja and Veronica Grech Sant.Fiona Galea Debono, Stephanie Callus, Maria Bugeja and Veronica Grech Sant.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Fun times at Earth Garden

  2. Announcements

  3. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  4. End of season concert by MCI

  5. The Handmaiden

  6. Hormone Therapy Clinic opened

  7. HMS Olympus memorial

  8. Novartis helps the community

  9. Top-end products launch

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed