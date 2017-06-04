HMS Olympus memorial

The Ta’ Xbiex local council, in its strive to promote Ta’ Xbiex as a locality of excellence, was honoured to support a commemoration ceremony held earlier this month, during which a monument overlooking the former Royal Navy Submarine base was unveiled in honour of the 89 submariners who lost their lives on the HMS Olympus 75 years ago.

This monument has been erected at the Ta’ Xbiex belvedere which boasts spectacular views of the Marina, Manuel Island and Valletta.

The council is sure that this monument will not only embellish this highly recreational area but shall also add to its cultural heritage and historical value. It will also educate the people about this important historical event while harbouring a sense of solidarity, belonging and togetherness.