Golf tournament in aid of Inspire
The Royal Malta Golf Club organised a golf tournament in aid of the Inspire Foundation. Thanks to the participants’ generosity and sportsmanship, more than €900 were raised. The money will go towards Inspire’s disability programmes and services. Seen here are club captain David Allsopp, Alex Denaro, J. J. Micallef, Luc Schembri and Chris Stergar.
