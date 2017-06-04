Advert
Sunday, June 4, 2017, 00:01

Golf tournament in aid of Inspire

The Royal Malta Golf Club organised a golf tournament in aid of the Inspire Foundation. Thanks to the participants’ generosity and sportsmanship, more than €900 were raised. The money will go towards Inspire’s disability programmes and services. Seen here are club captain David Allsopp, Alex Denaro, J. J. Micallef, Luc Schembri and Chris Stergar.

