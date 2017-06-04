Comedy and skincare
Comedy Knights helped Eau Thermale Avène launch its 2017 summer skincare range. The evening’s focal point was the ‘Skin Protect Ocean Respect’ campaign, through which Avène is committed to developing suncare products that do not harm the environment or marine life. Avène’s suncare range is available in all leading pharmacies. Seen here are, from left, Elisa McKenna, French Ambassador Béatrice Le Fraper du Hellen, Jo Caruana and Nicola Warrington.
