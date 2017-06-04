Cawnpore Cup on June 10

On June 10, the Malta Polo Club will be holding the final match of its playing season – the Cawnpore Cup – a trophy first contested in 1901 some 117 years ago.

Gifted to the Malta Polo Club in 1947, the Cawnpore Cup has been played for annually with the exception of the war years. The highest handicapped polo players in the club are eligible to play in the Cawnpore Cup, and this year’s teams present a fine selection of players.

The Remax Polo Team is made up of Karl Galea, Martin Arrigo, Jeremy Besançon and Matthew Borg, while the Henley & Partners Polo Team is made up of Julian Mamo, Christian Delia, Mark Darmanin and Alfred Manduca.

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca will present the cup to the winning team, with awards for Most Valuable Player and Best Playing Pony.

The Malta Polo Club is also privileged to once again support the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, with fundraising throughout the event. As in previous years the generosity of attending patrons, guests and club members is expected to raise an impressive sum for the charity.

Gates open at 5.30pm and the match will start at 6pm.