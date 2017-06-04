Atlas fundraiser for Victim Support Malta

Catherine Calleja (left), together with Atlas Group employees, presenting the sponsorship to Krista Tabone.

Atlas Group held a dress down day at its offices and branches to raise money for Victim Support Malta. The company together with its employees managed to raise €700.

The donation was presented by Atlas director and group company secretary Catherine Calleja to Krista Tabone, services coordinator at Victim Support Malta, during a talk given to Atlas employees about how to identify and best support anyone close who is or has been going through a difficult time.

Victim Support Malta is an NGO dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence, assault, theft, bullying and other forms of abuse. VSM provides emotional support to assist victims in overcoming trauma following a crime, legal information pertaining to the relative criminal procedures, such as the victims’ right to request compensation and to access forms of protection provided by the law, and practical assistance in liaising with the police or other ancillary matters.

“We wanted to show support against discrimination or victimisation of any sort, to promote something positive, specifically something positive against anyone who becomes a victim,” said Jackie Attard Montalto, the group’s marketing and HR manager.

“We chose to support Victim Support Malta because the organisation is open to anyone. While it is a sad reality that generally there are more women who need help, VSM is open to anyone who has fallen victim to these terrible crimes,” she added.

www.victimsupport.org.mt