Advert
Sunday, June 4, 2017, 00:01

Archbishop visits Helen Keller Centre

Photo: Ian Noel Pace/Curia Communications Office

Photo: Ian Noel Pace/Curia Communications Office

Archbishop Charles Scicluna administers the Sacraments of Initiation to children and youths attending the Helen Keller Resource Centre in Qrendi.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Fun times at Earth Garden

  2. Announcements

  3. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  4. End of season concert by MCI

  5. The Handmaiden

  6. Hormone Therapy Clinic opened

  7. HMS Olympus memorial

  8. Comedy and skincare

  9. Novartis helps the community

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed