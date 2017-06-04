Announcements

Mr ROBERT GRECH, B.Sc. (Hons) Phys., B.Sc. (Hons) Ost. (UK) and Ms CLAIRE PANTALLERESCO

The marriage took place on May 27 at the old parish church of Our Lady of Loreto, Għajnsielem, Gozo, between ROBERT, youngest son of Laurence and Lilian Grech of Birkirkara, and CLAIRE, daughter of Sam and Rosalind Pantalleresco of Mellieħa. Fr Godwin Preca, SJ, officiated at the wedding ceremony, which was witnessed by the bride’s eldest sister, Ms Shawna Proffitt, and by the groom’s eldest brother, Mr Gerald Grech. Ms Nicolette Hills was matron of honour, the bride’s sister Ms Samantha Pantalleresco was maid of honour, while the bride’s nephew Christopher Proffitt and niece Emily Pantalleresco and the groom’s nephew, Andrea Grech and his sister Katrina were pageboys and flower-girls respectively. A reception and lunch were later held at the Country Terrace, Qala. The couple are spending their honeymoon in Slovenia.

Obituary

BORDA. On June 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY (TONY), of St Julian’s, aged 85, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Anna and her husband Vince Rizzo, John and his wife Edwidge, Joseph and his wife Diane, Maria and her husband Mario Cachia, his grandchildren Mark and his wife Christine, Adam and his wife Maria, Peter, Anthony and Stefania, Kurt and Thea, Miguel, Malcolm, Emma, Andrew, Louise and Matthew, his great-grandchildren Aaliyah, Owen, Zach and Eve, his sisters and brother, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass prasesente cadavere will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 7 at 9am at St Julian’s parish church followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request by donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BRIFFA – Major ALFRED, MBE, ED, Ost.J. In ever loving memory of a wonderful father and grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his demise. So sadly missed. Edward, Joanna, their families, grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUGEJA – ALBERT, June 3, 1994. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 23rd anniversary of his passing. You are always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Mary, his sons Joseph and Monica, Michael and Ans, and James, and his grandchildren Sean and Sharon. Rest in peace.

JONES – EVELYN and FREDERICK-JAMES (Jimmy). Treasured memories of our mother who passed away on June 8, 2008, and father who passed away on June 21, 1979. Their children Sr Helen, Monica, wife of David Brierley, Agnes, Louis and his wife Anna. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

MIFSUD. Treasured memories of our mother ADELINA who passed away on January 29, 2000, and our father JOSEPH who passed away on June 6, 1991. Forever loved and missed by Joseph, Fr Tony, Sr Marie-Louise, Yvonne, her husband Francis and grandson Mario. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

MIFSUD. Remembering with love our dearest AGNES, née Spiteri, today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Her husband Joseph J. and children Stefan and wife Muge, Katya and husband Bernard and Alexei and grandchildren Jan and Mattia.

PACE – ANTHONY (ex-foreman, Water Works Department), today the 58th anniversary of his tragic death at the Ta’ Qali reservoir. Unfaded memories. His son Mario, his wife Julia, his daughter Therese, her husband Benedict and their families.

PODESTÀ. In loving memory of our dearest BABSY. After 13 long years, still so much loved and missed by us all. Laura and family. R.I.P.

TABONE – JAMES of Gżira. To dad.

In life we loved you dearly

In death we love you still

In our hearts you hold a place

No one else can fill.

His daughter Charlene, Mikela, Shazlea.

TABONE. In loving memory of JAMES of Gżira, on his 25th anniversary. Sadly missed by his sisters, brothers, nephew and nieces, relatives and friends. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.