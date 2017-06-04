Quotes and news

During his homily in Domus Sanctae Marthae last Monday, Pope Francis said: “What place does the Holy Spirit have in my life? Am I able to ask for inspiration before taking a decision or doing something? Or is my heart quiet, lacking in emotion and turmoil?... We think of the doctors of the law, they believed in God, they knew all the commandments, but their hearts were closed, they were ‘still’, they were not disturbed… You must be able to feel the urge to go and to visit that sick person or change your life… Ask the Holy Spirit to guide you on the path of life and of everyday life. Ask the Holy Spirit to give you the grace to distinguish good from less good, because it is easy to distinguish good from evil.”

Shaping the way we communicate

In his message for World Communications Day last Sunday, the Pope said: “Confidence in the seed of God’s Kingdom and in the mystery of Easter should also shape the way we communicate. This confidence enables us to carry out our work – in all the different ways that communication takes place nowadays – with the conviction that it is possible to recognise and highlight the good news present in every story and in the face of each person.

“Those who, in faith, entrust themselves to the guidance of the Holy Spirit come to realise how God is present and at work in every moment of our lives and history, patiently bringing to pass a history of salvation. Hope is the thread with which this sacred history is woven, and its weaver is none other than the Holy Spirit, the Comforter.”

Work for all

During a one-day pastoral visit to Genoa, Italy, on May 27, the Pope said: “It is necessary, therefore, to look fearlessly and with a sense of responsibility on the technological transformations of the economy and of life, without resigning ourselves to the ideology that seems to be gaining a foothold wherever one looks, which envisions a world in which only a half or maybe two-thirds of employable people actually work, and the others maintained with a welfare check.

“It must be clear that the true objective to reach is not ‘income for all’ but ‘work for all’.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)