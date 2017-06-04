Quo vadis Malta?

Pressure groups such as the LGBTIQ, animal rights, hunters and trappers, beach house owners, car race enthusiasts and other lobbies seem to have greater influence on the agenda of the major political parties than Catholics.

The election results will be unfolding as this article goes public.

On election day, those of us who uphold Christian values should have taken into account which political candidates are really reliable to represent, promote and uphold them.

Like the rest of the Western world, Malta is passing through a phase of decadence and moral decay. For this reason, Pro Life Network Malta took the initiative to ask prospective candidates where they stand on hot button issues such as surrogacy, gamete donation, abortion, euthanasia and religious freedom. Sadly, very few bothered to answer and there seemed to be a blanket ban by the major political parties to discourage their candidates from expressing their own personal opinions on such vital matters.

On a positive note, the Nationalist Party made a clear statement defending the Embryo Protection Act and opposing abortion and euthanasia. The Labour Party, on the other hand, did not seem to show any regrets for its track record in promoting a virulent, so-called liberal agenda.

Yet it is discouraging to note that in Malta, pressure groups such as the LGBTIQ, animal rights, hunters and trappers, beach house owners, car race enthusiasts and other lobbies seem to have greater influence on the agenda of the major political parties.

Catholics here are largely ineffective and indifferent to defending core Christian values. The majority of those who profess the Catholic faith do not defend their Christian heritage in the public arena and just join the throng who indulge in selfish petitionary politics. On the other hand, too many, in an attempt to be above the partisan fray, stick to bland generalisations that mean anything to anybody and everybody.

One agrees that no system is perfect. As the 19th century British poet and critic Coventry Patmore is credited with saying “…belief in man’s perfectibility on earth is the last proof of insanity”. However, this is not an excuse for a culture of corruption and misbehaviour by certain politicians that has sapped public trust in the political process. Sadly, despite the shockingly dishonest behaviour of the outgoing administration and because of the poor level of political maturity, there is a strong possibility of it retaining power.

Whatever the ﬂaws of the parliamentary system, the alternative to it is a lot worse. Therefore, we have no excuse for condoning political corruption and moral decay with the fatalistic statement that ‘politics is dirty’ and the unfair accusation that all politicians are corrupt.

No one demolishes this flawed and unfair attitude with more vehemence and eloquence than the legendary Roberto Benigni. He castigates us with almost incandescent passion, arguing that corrupt politics is the result of our egoism, cowardice, laziness and lack of interest. He reminds us that we betray the privilege of political participation that was won at a great cost in life and blood by previous generations.

As Catholics, we should be aware that our honest involvement in politics at every level and within our competence is a moral imperative. Not to engage in the political process is not an acceptable option.

Catholics, especially locally, have been complacent for too long, relegating their civic obligations to others or evading their responsibility altogether. Maltese Catholics have to come of age, get down to living up to their political vocation and involve themselves in issues that, more than ever, place the weakest and most vulnerable at risk… be they the underprivileged, the unborn, the handicapped, the elderly, the infirm or the dying.

Irrespective of the election result, it is long overdue that Catholics make themselves a force to be reckoned with.

