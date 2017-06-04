Woman injured as car overturns
A 60-year-old woman from St Paul’s Bay was injured this afternoon when her car overturned in Dawret il-Gzejjer, Bugibba.
The incident happened at about 4.30pm when the woman’s car, a Toyota Startlet, hit a parked Toyota Vitz.
The woman’s condition is not yet known.
