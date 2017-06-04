Watch: Marlene, Godfrey Farrugia carry on stoically as Carnival anthem greets them at counting hall
Marlene and Godfrey Farrugia visited the Naxxar vote-counting centre this evening and were greeted by an anthem from Labour counting agents, though not the one they were expecting...
The couple, former Labour MPs who now lead the Democratic Party, carried on stoically, showing the sort of character they displayed in the electoral campaign.
