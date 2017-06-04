Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta says 92% of the electorate voted in yesterday’s general election, representing a slight decrease of 1% compared to the turnout in the 2013 election. Slight decreases in voter turnouts were registered in all electoral districts. It also reports about the terror attacks in London.

It-Torċa leads with President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca’s message calling for reconciliation.

Illum leads with its editorial saying that the election result which will be made known this morning will determine who will lead the country in the next five years.

The Malta Independent on Sunday said that yesterday's turnout in the general election is the lowest since 1966.

MaltaToday also leads with the turnout saying it is the lowest since 2013.

Il-Mument says Malta made its choice yesterday with 92 per cent of the Maltese voting public casting their vote.