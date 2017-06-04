The election outcome by district
The Labour Party solidified its lead in seven districts and achieved a new majority of votes in Gozo, preliminary results computed at Naxxar vote counting centre show. In the 11th both improved their result, according to preliminary results.
In the 11th both parties improved their result.
The vote-counting process is moving on painstakingly slowly, but is expected to gather momentum later this evening indicating.
In the last election, 11 people were elected on the first count.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.