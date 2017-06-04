The election outcome by district

The Labour Party solidified its lead in seven districts and achieved a new majority of votes in Gozo, preliminary results computed at Naxxar vote counting centre show. In the 11th both improved their result, according to preliminary results.

The vote-counting process is moving on painstakingly slowly, but is expected to gather momentum later this evening indicating.

In the last election, 11 people were elected on the first count.