Parliament may reconvene by the end of the month

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said today that he expects Parliament to be convened without undue delay, possibly by the end of the month once casual elections are held.

The casual elections will be held to allocate seats where candidates are elected from two districts.

The constitution lays down that Parliament must be convened within two months of the publication of the electoral result.

Dr Muscat told a One TV interviewer that the Cabinet had prepared various bills, such as the gay marriage law, which were put on hold once the general election was called.

He reiterated his readiness to work with anyone who wished to work with the government in the national interest.

With reference to the current celebrations, he said there was nothing wrong with celebrations, but people should respect the law.

Dr Muscat is due to address Labour supporters outside PL headquarters around 2.30pm. An official Labour celebration is expected to be held later in the week.