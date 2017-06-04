Advert
Sunday, June 4, 2017, 14:21

Man injured in Żebbuġ accident

A 62-year-old man from Ħamrun was grievously injured today in a traffic accident in Żebbuġ.

The police said in a statement that a car driven by a 48-year-old man from Ħamrun collided with another that was being driven by a 50-year-old man from Żebbuġ. i

The accident happened in  Triq il-Buskett at noon.

The victim was a passenger in the car that was being driven by the 48-year-old.

