Sunday, June 4, 2017, 00:01

Photo of the week

Photo: Peter Kirk

Photo: Peter Kirk

A new species of Katydid (Eulophophyllum kirki) has made the ‘Top 10 New Species’ list of the State University of New York (SUNY) College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) that celebrates global biodiversity. This rare leaf-like insect was named for the person who first photographed it, Peter Kirk. They are around 40mm long. The males are green and females (pictured) are pink.

