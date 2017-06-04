Photo: Jared Rodriguez / truthout.org; Adapted: Thomas Hawk, Horia Varlan

Human opinions are formed through rational, objective analysis. Wrong. In reality, we cannot provide a neutral filter for any information we absorb. This data weathers a storm of ignorance, emotions, value judgements and cognitive biases.

One of our main preferences when processing information is the tendency to uncritically accept information that supports our existing beliefs, while rejecting that which goes against them. This is called confirmation bias. Like an internal yes-man, it is a trait that comes with the human condition; a product of automated involuntary processes rather than calculated cunning.

It is thought that confirmation bias arises from a type of heuristic (a shortcut to simplify a complex task). Our brains naturally concentrate on one possibility and ignore others.

Another explanation is that to protect our own image, we don’t analyse things in a rational manner; instead we weigh up the costs of being wrong.

Confirmation bias gives a stron­ger predisposition for emotionally charged issues and deeply-held convictions that present themselves in several different ways.

Unfortunately confirmation bias manifests itself in the different structures of our society. The scientific method tries to avoid this bias. Experiments are set up and hypo­theses worded such that both confirmatory and falsifying evidence can be found. However, scientists are all too human and as such this bias can still rear its ugly head.

The process can lead scientists to ignore findings that refute their own hypothesis. Techniques such as double-blind randomised controlled trials and the peer review process aim to quash the effects of any individual scientist’s biases.

Confirmation bias is also a feature in politics, explaining some of partisan phenomenon gripping the world. Media outlets preach to the converted. Left-wing newspapers appeal to left-leaning voters, with right-wing media outlets doing the opposite. Depending on their position on social or political issues, the same events can evoke varying public responses.

When politicians and pundits overlook or fail to address real issues that don’t support their world view, not only can it lead to miscalculations and inaccurate predictions, but it can also give their opponents an advantage. The tactic was used in scena­rios like the UK’s Brexit vote and the US election of Donald Trump.

So, how can we avoid these psychological pitfalls?

Remove your ego, and learn to value the truth above appearing correct. Seek disagreement, and pay attention to opinions and evidence that contradicts your belief.

If you only know one side of the argument, you don’t know much.

Sound bites

• Ancient Egyptian mummies dated from 1,400 BCE to 400 CE have had their genome studied. The international team has discovered that ancient Egyptians were most closely related to populations from the Near East. On the other hand, modern Egyptians share more genes with Sub-Saharan Africans.

• Marmoset monkeys take care of their babies very similarly to humans. They both share responsibility for bringing up the kids between parents, siblings and relatives. A new study has found that these highly social South American monkeys also babble similarly to human babies in helping babies develop their vocals.

• Glass walls can be used to harness energy. Researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology have just published a study on semi-transparent perovskite solar cells they have created that could be used to make solar windows to generate energy.

• The controversy still lingers. New cars in Europe are still underestimating the levels of pollution they are producing. Traffic-related nitrogen oxide pollution in being underestimated by up to a factor of four. This study is particularly worrisome considering Malta’s traffic problem.

Did you know?

• Squids have doughnut-shaped brains; swallowing too large an item can lead to brain injury.

• After WWII, silver iodide was used to make artificial clouds to increase rainfall and crop yields.

• Bacterial cells are 10 times more plentiful in a body than human cells.

• Motor neurons are the human body’s longest cells at 4.5 feet (1.37 meters) long and can run from the lower spinal cord to the big toe.

• A locust’s muscles are 1,000 times stronger than a human’s muscle, for an equivalent size.

