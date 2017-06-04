Advert
Sunday, June 4, 2017, 00:01 by

Roger Mifsud, Rabat

Topsy turvy

The penultimate paragraph of last week’s editorial shows how well researched the writing was. It says that it will take a Nationalist government, “with its record of serious regulation and forward-looking economic management to keep it (Labour’s economic miracle) on track”.

Hell, these people cannot even manage their political party. They bankrupted it and are now acting questionably in trying to make it solvent.

As for “serious regulation” Simon Busuttil has been complaining quite volubly of the ineffective institutions in the country – after 25 years of Nationalist administrations.

Who was the somnambulist who penned the editorial – a PN election candidate? If so, let’s hope he was not elected yesterday.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Religion in Russia

  2. Very honest

  3. Luggage storage

  4. Population factor

  5. Intuition

  6. Think carefully about the UK election

  7. Topsy turvy

  8. Marsa flyover project

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed