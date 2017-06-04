Topsy turvy

The penultimate paragraph of last week’s editorial shows how well researched the writing was. It says that it will take a Nationalist government, “with its record of serious regulation and forward-looking economic management to keep it (Labour’s economic miracle) on track”.

Hell, these people cannot even manage their political party. They bankrupted it and are now acting questionably in trying to make it solvent.

As for “serious regulation” Simon Busuttil has been complaining quite volubly of the ineffective institutions in the country – after 25 years of Nationalist administrations.

Who was the somnambulist who penned the editorial – a PN election candidate? If so, let’s hope he was not elected yesterday.