Think carefully about the UK election

I appreciate Malta is in slight turmoil regarding corruption allegations. However, these will be sorted one way or the other now that the election is over.

In my own country we have a very nasty party who seem to imagine they rule supreme. Paul Nuttall, the leader of the UK Independence Party (Ukip), leads this mob and, quite frankly, they are a simple emergence of Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists.

It is important to remember that Mosley was a member of Ramsey McDonald’s 1929 Labour government but he quickly turned nasty. In no time at all he was the great British advocate of Jewish containment and indeed of anybody who failed to meet racial qualifications.

So I say to any expat who enjoys the sanctity of Malta to think very carefully how they vote in the UK election of June 8. Some expats in Europe think they are Gods and that they should enjoy living across Europe while denying Europeans the right to live and or work in the UK. Their arrogance is disgusting and it shows great ignorance regarding the European dream.

The presented heated arguments in Malta are but floss and candy compared with what we in the UK face. So be grateful, you do not have to face up to a band of lunatic fascists who have and will continue to dominate politics in the UK.

The sooner Ukip sinks into the abyss, the better and it is to my mind incredible that it is not already sunk. Ukip desecrates the memory of all who died in World War II and should now be laid to rest.