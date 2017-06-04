Quiz on Italian culture
Form 2 and 3 students, who are currently studying Italian at the Gozo College Schools, Sacred Heart Minor Seminary and the Bishop’s Conservatory, took part in a quiz. This quiz, entitled ‘Italian Geographic Show’, was organised by the Department of Italian and it was held at the Gozo College. Arcbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona, OP, was present.
