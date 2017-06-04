For your diary

• A blood donation session will be held at the Gozo General Hospital Outpatients Department on Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm.

• Il-Fergħa Ewkaristika (Għawdex) will hold an hour of adoration at Our Lady of Pompeii church, Victoria, on Thursday from 9am to 10am.

• A concert featuring the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Mro Joseph Debrincat, is being organised by the Victoria local council at Independence Square, Victoria, on Saturday, at 8pm. The orchestra will perform a selection of classics by Rossini, Puccini and Bizet. The concert will also feature Charles Camilleri’s Malta Suite.

• Il-Ħaġar Heart of Gozo Museum of Victoria is organising a five-day pilgrimage tour to the Holy Land from June 11to 16. For further information call Mgr Ġużeppi Farrugia on 9982 9191 or 2155 7504.

• ‘The Nature of Metal’, a collective exhibition by Jackie Roberts, Mario Cordina and Rachel Mogg Robinson is open at Il-Ħaġar Heart of Gozo Museum from 9am to 5pm (7 days a week) until June 24. Entrance is free.

• The Holy Name of Jesus Society in Qala is holding a mission week with the theme Jiena hu l-ħobż tal-ħajja at the parish from next Sunday to June 18.

• The Friends of the Sick and Elderly in Gozo are organising a charity sale at the football ground, near the main car park, Victoria, next Sunday from 7.30am to 1pm. The fee of €10 per car space is payable on the day. For enquiries call 2155 3336, 2155 1180 or 2155 8250.

• Fr Marcello Ghirlando will celebrate Mass and a healing service at Qala parish church, on June 12, at 7.30pm. There will be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 6.30 to 7.30pm. All are welcome.

• Ta’ Klula Cultural Group will be holding its annual Bis-Saħħa wine festival at Santa Luċija’s main square on June 17, at 8 pm. Entrance is free. Santa Luċija may be reached by bus no 313. The last bus is at 11pm. For more information call 7955 9518.

• A fundraising event, Under the Stars concert, is being organised by the Gozo CCU Foundation at Ta’ Frenċ gardens, off Marsalforn Road, on July 16, at 7.30pm. Entertainment will be provided by Brass Tubes, with special guest Corazon. All proceeds will go towards the purchase of another two ventilators for the Gozo CCU Ward. For booking, call Carmen on 7956 6496, Tracy on 2156 6806/9936 1268 or William on 2156 3838/7956 3838.

[email protected]