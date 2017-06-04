Council commemorates great personalities
The Gozo Cultural Council organised a musico literary evening at the Gozo Ministry in Victoria to commemorate the late President Vincent Tabone and painter Michele Busuttil.
The activity, which was attended by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and her husband Edgar, included musical works executed by a five-piece orchestra under the direction of Mro Antoine Mercieca. It was the second time that the council commemorated personalities who contributed to the wellbeing of Maltese society.
The council also published a book featuring researched papers read during the two activities, complemented by pictures never published before. A copy of the publication, Karattri: ‘il hinn mix-xbieha; ‘il hinn mil-lingwaġġ, may be obtained from the council office at the Banca Giuratale in Victoria.
