Blessing of hands
A blessing of hands ceremony of medical professors, doctors and nurses was held for the first time at the chapel of Gozo General Hospital. The event was conducted by Gozo vicar general Tarcisio Camilleri, who, during Mass, praised the medical staff for their great dedication, generosity and solidarity towards the sick. Mgr Camilleri was assisted by the hospital’s chaplain Fr Joe Cardona.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.