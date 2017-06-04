Advert
Sunday, June 4, 2017, 00:01

Blessing of hands

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Photo: Charles Spiteri

A blessing of hands ceremony of medical professors, doctors and nurses was held for the first time at the chapel of Gozo General Hospital. The event was conducted by Gozo vicar general Tarcisio Camilleri, who, during Mass, praised the medical staff for their great dedication, generosity and solidarity towards the sick. Mgr Camilleri was assisted by the hospital’s chaplain Fr Joe Cardona.

