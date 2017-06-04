Augustinian sister celebrates 90th birthday

Augustinian Sister Bernardette Attard cutting a birthday cake. Photo: Charles Spiteri

The Augustinian Sisters in Gozo celebrated the 90th birthday of Sister Bernardette Attard from Għajnsielem. She joined the Augustinian community when she was 18.

During the past years Sister Bernardette did missionary work in various places, including the Philippines and India.

To celebrate the occasion, Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada celebrated Mass assisted by vice parish priest Joe Cardona. After Mass, Sister Bernardette cut a birthday cake in the presence of Madre Margaret Vassallo, her Augustinian brethren and her brothers Emanuel and Mauro.