Tennis icon behind mattress campaign

Tempur will be teaming up with tennis icon Serena Williams to launch its worldwide campaign themed ‘Tempur. This Sleep Is Power’. The partnership will demonstrate the unique power of Tempur sleep that fuelled Williams’ performance while playing at the top of her game and which will continue to support her into motherhood.

“I require consistent, restful sleep in order to be at my best, and for the past 10 years my Tempur mattress and pillows have delivered that,” Williams said.

“This is the only mattress that adapts to my body, relieving pressure points so I sleep deeply and wake up ready to perform on the court and conquer whatever the day might hold. And now as I go through pregnancy, the comfort and support Tempur provides is even more important than ever.”

As the most dominant tennis player of all time and a Tempur owner for more than a decade, Williams recognises that sleep is a critical component of her demanding training regimen and recovery efforts.

Tempur’s collaboration with Williams is part of an integrated marketing campaign that features the tennis player’s great training on-court (showcasing her powerful 120 mph serve) and the superior pressure point relief she enjoys by powering up on her Tempur at night.

“Through our new ‘Power’ campaign, which will debut in Malta in May and will air around the world, consumers are able to see first hand how current owners, like Serena Williams, can sleep deeply because of the conforming and pressure-relieving properties of the Tempur material, allowing them to find their personal power to tackle the demands of the day,” said David Montgomery, president of international operations and vice president of Tempur Sealy International. “As a long-time Tempur owner and someone who lives our brand promise daily, I am proud that Serena is telling her story as a natural global brand ambassador.”

“With the launch of this campaign, which is supported by a significant increase in global media, we are primed to see unprecedented excitement for Tempur products,” said Gabriella Arcidiacono, local sales director at Boris Arcidiacono, local distributor of Tempur products.

“Consumers, inspired by Williams’ remarkable story, will see how Tempur can transform their sleep by finding the mattress that fits them perfectly. Our in-store sleep experts act as knowledgeable guides who can ensure the time and monetary investment of purchasing a new Tempur mattress pays off.”

“Since the age of three, I’ve spent countless hours on the court,” Williams said. “Over the years, my routine off the court – eating well, staying positive and getting quality sleep – has paid dividends. Now as I start a new journey into motherhood, sleep will continue be a top priority for my family. I look forward to what lies ahead, including in my tennis career – all while being powered by Tempur.”

For more information, visit www.tempur.com, e-mail [email protected] or call 2133 3638/9.