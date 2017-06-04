Serum that transforms skin

Liftactiv Supreme is a new generation of anti-ageing care created to counteract over-day ageing and all that this brings along, including more pronounced wrinkles, a dull-looking complexion and sagging features.

Containing fragmented hyaluronic acid and 10 per cent rhamnose, the serum by Vichy will illuminate the skin, leaving it looking plumped.

The serum, which penetrates quickly into the skin, can be used with Vichy’s Liftactive Supreme day and night care creams and Liftactiv Supreme Eyes & Lashes Serum and/or cream for a complete anti-ageing routine.

Vichy products can be found in leading pharmacies. For more information, e-mail [email protected] or look up Vichy on Facebook.