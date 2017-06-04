Rediscovering the pleasure of make-up
For the past 35 years, Dermablend by Vichy Laboratoires has provided the ideal coverage for most complexion flaws – from redness and dark circles to uneven complexions, vitiligo, hyper-pigmentation and even scars. It also covers up veins, stretchmarks and even tattoos all over the body. When it comes to corrective foundation, Dermablend leaves skin looking natural, luminous and flawless, while helping one rediscover the pleasure of make-up. Dermablend provides over 16 hours of coverage and is resistant to water and sweat, as well as rubbing. All products are non-comedogenic, suitable for sensitive skin, and come with UV protection.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.