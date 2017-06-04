Eymeric François. Photo: Bernard Polidano

Gagliardi. Photo: Justin Ciappara

The first night of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Malta and Chamilia Malta Fashion Awards saw Rosemarie Abela in the first show of the week, together with Yana’s Jewellery with a new exhibition, Sarah Caruana Dingli with Pas De Deux and Nilara with her gothic-inspired collection.

The next day, Herminas Rea presented an intricate collection while Parascandalo went for a modern, street-style theme. Maria Cutajar presented a range of knitwear and Castillo launched his jewellery exhibition. The third night featured Carla Grima, who focused on swimwear, long kaftans and dresses, Ivory & Co’s bridal selection and Desiree’s exhibition of handmade bags. Rosita Silk Sense also showcased handpainted pieces and Gaetano presented a collection of hand-beaded dresses.

On the fourth evening, Gagliardi and Effacto Italia presented their new summer collections, while haute couture designer Eymeric François presented Poison. The fifth night showcased Suzana Peric, Natan Micallef and Ritienne Zammit, whose collection is inspired by Valletta.

The culmination of the MFWA were the Chamilia Malta Fashion Awards. The award winners are Malcolm Gauci, Fashion Stylist, Matthew Spiteri, Fashion Photographer, Claire Ciantar, Female Model, Madeleine Baldacchino, Female Photo Model, Chris Galea, Hairstylist, and Jade Zammit Stevens, Blogger.

On the night, a show was also presented featuring various brands from The Point Shopping Mall, as well as hair shows by hairstylists Penelope Tabone, Chris Galea and Matthew & Roderick Castillo. Ritienne Zammit, Nilara and Eymeric François also presented collections, while James and Jennifer Dimech presented a make-up/fashion show of artistic creations using recycled products.

Ritienne Zammit. Photo: Kurt Paris