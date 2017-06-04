Attard boutique – from clothes to art

In 2014, Stefania Vella introduced her passion for intimate gourmet, creating a concept outlet, Stefania’s, just off Attard’s main square – an interesting combination of a clothes boutique and an art gallery.

Having focused more on the fashion aspect over the years, the boutique has become a renowned outlet. Housed in a 250-year-old village house opposite the parish church, the owner knows her stock well. She is passionate about the brands and service she offers her clients. “Sales go up and down, service stays forever,” Ms Vella said.

The boutique offers unique clothing collections and accessories for women who value versatility, style and comfort. Stefania’s prides itself in providing excellent customer service. There is always Ms Vella’s friendly face to greet customers at the door and guide them to finding whatever they need.

Her clothing brands include Dorabella, La Fabbrica del Lino, Clara Garrone, Cristyn & Co and accessories like Valleverde shoes, Angela Caputi jewellery from Florence and Tosca Blu handbags. The collections, which also cater for curvy figures, are a mix of a modern style, a constant search for new materials and the quality of a certified ‘Made in Italy’ product.

Visit Stefania’s in St Anne Street, Attard. For more information, call 2142 4864.