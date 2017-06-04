Three rescued turtles return home

Three rescued loggerhead turtles were recently released back into the sea by Nature Trust (Malta) volunteers after being rehabilitated at San Luċjan Tower under the medical care of Dr Anthony Gruppetta.

The turtles, named Noelle, Chanel and Giovanna, were rescued from Grand Harbour or Mġarr Harbour. Some were found entangled in fishing line, nylon ropes, wood, bamboo and a polystyrene float, or with a hook embedded in their mouth.

Before being released the turtles were microchipped as part of the Life Euro Turtles project. Photo shows one of the turtles about to enter the sea.

The release was attended by representatives from Nature Trust, students from Gozo College Middle School and Dun Manwel Attard Wardija Resource Centre who are involved in the Young Reporters for the Environment programme, and delegates from 27 EU countries who were in Malta discussing environmental issues.