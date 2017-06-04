School hosts literary evening
Parents, academics, authors and musicians recently attended a literary evening held at the National Sport School, Pembroke. During the event, students and teachers read or spoke about various topics and current issues in Maltese, English, Italian, French, German and Spanish. Singer and songwriter Corazon Mizzi (pictured) sang some of her songs and discussed their lyrics with the audience. The aim of the event was to promote reading of books as part of everyday life and formed part of a literacy project at the school.
