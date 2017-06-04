Advert
Sunday, June 4, 2017, 00:01

School hosts literary evening

Parents, academics, authors and musicians recently attended a literary evening held at the National Sport School, Pembroke. During the event, students and teachers read or spoke about various topics and current issues in Maltese, English, Italian, French, German and Spanish. Singer and songwriter Corazon Mizzi (pictured) sang some of her songs and discussed their lyrics with the audience. The aim of the event was to promote reading of books as part of everyday life and formed part of a literacy project at the school.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Delos workshop on managing sacred sites

  2. College holds antibullying activities

  3. Mcast holds major European conference on...

  4. Salesian alumni discuss youth inclusion

  5. Youths in cultural diversity, social...

  6. School hosts literary evening

  7. From soil to lifestyle

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed