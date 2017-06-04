Salesian alumni discuss youth inclusion

Some of the participants during a visit to the Upper Barrakka, Valletta.

Forty-eight young former Salesian students from Malta, Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia recently held a four-day meeting, consultation and conference in Malta on the theme Youth Inclusion: Education, Employment and Empowerment (YIEEE).

During their visit the participants met young people in a school and in a programme for school dropouts, discussed issues related to youth poverty, formulated proposals for policymakers, and met and shared their ideas with politicians and Members of Parliament.

The findings and recommendations will be published at the end of the project.

Thereafter the participants will implement projects and undertake voluntary work in their respective countries aimed at disadvantaged and poor young people with fewer opportunities with the aim of contributing to a more inclusive society.

The project was organised by the National Federation of Past Pupils and Friends of Don Bosco in Malta and funded by the Erasmus Plus EU programme.