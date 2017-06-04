From soil to lifestyle
San Andrea Senior School, L-Imselliet, together with schools in Italy, Slovakia, Poland and Bulgaria, have concluded the first year of an Erasmus Plus project called Health, Earth, Agriculture, Recipes and Technology at Heart (Hearth).
The first year of the project was aimed at promoting awareness, appreciation and a more sustainable use of soil. To this end, students at the schools visited organic farms, attended talks by professionals in the field, and tried their hand at growing crops in their school greenhouse using organic techniques.
Next year the project will revolve around how to best lead a healthy lifestyle. Activities will include giving importance to physical activity and a well-balanced diet to reduce the risks of obesity and overcome other eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia.
