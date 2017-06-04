Delos workshop on managing sacred sites

The participants visiting a megalithic temple in Malta.

Sacred natural sites related to Islam and others relevant to more than one religion were discussed at the fourth workshop of the Delos Initiative of the World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA) of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The event was hosted by the University of Malta’s Institute of Earth Systems at Porziuncola Retreat House, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and supported by the Faculty of Theology.

It was attended by participants from Malta, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Indonesia, Kyrgystan, Lebanon, Montenegro, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Spain, South Africa, and Turkey. Some third year B.Sc. (Hons) Earth Systems students participated as observers.

The initiative’s main aim is to contribute to better management of sacred natural sites to ensure maintenance of their natural, cultural and spiritual values. By presenting and critically analysing case studies from across the world, the initiative seeks to draw insights and identify best practices for integrating spiritual dimensions into the management of natural sites.