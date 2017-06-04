College holds antibullying activities

Students at talks and a concert held as part of the antibullying campaign.

This year’s antibullying week of activities at St Martin’s College, held on the theme ‘Where is the love?’, included talks for students and parents by Victim Support Malta, kellimni.com, the Police Force’s Cybercrime Unit and the Education Department’s Antibullying Agency. Students were split into groups and performed role plays, taking on the different roles of victims, bystanders or bullies. They also attended a play on antibullying by Masquerade School for the Performing Arts.

Antibullying was also tackled through science, history, poems, essays, blind sports and cross-curricular activities aimed to highlight positive values.

The college also launched and distributed to students revised antibullying guidelines in response to the upsurge of cyber incidents in the recent years, and the growing need to inculcate an attitude of social responsibility.

The activities culminated with a concert that showcased students’ talents and which also included some VIP guest appearances.