Weekly advice

▪ When a flight is delayed for two hours or more, airlines are obliged to take care and help passengers while waiting at the airport.
▪ Adequate refreshments must be provided and also the possibility to make two free phone calls or send e-mails while air passengers are waiting for their delayed flight.
▪ In cases of delays exceeding five hours, passengers must be offered a choice between reimbursement of their flight ticket or re-routing to their final destination.
▪ Financial compensation may also apply in cases of delays that exceed three hours from the scheduled time of arrival.
▪ Delays caused by extraordinary circumstances are exempted from financial compensation.
