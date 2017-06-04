Weekly advice

▪ When a flight is delayed for two hours or more, airlines are obliged to take care and help passengers while waiting at the airport.

▪ Adequate refreshments must be provided and also the possibility to make two free phone calls or send e-mails while air passengers are waiting for their delayed flight.

▪ In cases of delays exceeding five hours, passengers must be offered a choice between reimbursement of their flight ticket or re-routing to their final destination.

▪ Financial compensation may also apply in cases of delays that exceed three hours from the scheduled time of arrival.

▪ Delays caused by extraordinary circumstances are exempted from financial compensation.

Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority

Office for Consumer Affairs

Mizzi House,

National Road,

Blata l-Bajda

HMR 9010

Freephone: 8007 4400

Tel: 2395 2000

Enquiries: [email protected]

Consumer complaints: [email protected]

Website: www.mccaa.org.mt

MCCAA office hours for the public:

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm

European Consumer Centre Malta

(For complaints against traders in other EU states)

47A, South Street,

Valletta.

VLT 1101

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.

Tel: 2122 1901

E-mail: [email protected]