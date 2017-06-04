Advert
Jet Aviation opens operation in Malta

Certificate expected in third quarter

Jet Aviation has signed a joint venture agreement to establish an aircraft management and charter operation in Malta.

The company is working to obtain an air operator’s certificate from the Civil Aviation Directorate in Malta, which it expects to receive in Q3 2017.

“The Malta operation is an ideal complement to our Swiss and German operations — and a very strategic addition to our aircraft management and charter business in EMEA,” says Jürg Reuthinger, senior vice president and general manager of Jet Aviation’s aircraft management and charter operations in EMEA and Asia.

“Adding an additional AOC in the European Union, Jet Aviation customers benefit from further flexibility in their choice of registrations and operation."

The joint venture partner, Luxury Business Jets, is part of a large holding company based in Slovakia.

“It is a great opportunity for us to increase our presence in the aviation sector together with a strong and experienced partner like Jet Aviation,’’ says Jarka Sommeregger, CEO of Luxury Business Jets. The company has arranged for two aircraft, a BBJ1 and a Legacy 600, to be operated under the new Maltese AOC. These two additional aircraft will join Jet Aviation's growing aircraft management and charter fleet in EMEA.

In addition to the Malta operation, Jet Aviation continues to grow its aircraft management fleet. The company has signed four new aircraft management agreements in EMEA this year, including a Global 6000, a Global Express, a Learjet 60XR and a Gulfstream G650.

