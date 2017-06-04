The role of family in elderly care

The second edition of the CareMalta Academy Forum held recently addressed ‘The role of the family in elderly care’ and led by Claire Agius Ordway.

In her introductory speech CareMalta CEO Natalie Briffa Farrugia spoke about the company’s involvement in the formal care sector in the past 25 years and how the family’s continued presence in the life of the elderly person is crucial to the older person’s well-being.

CareMalta CEO Natalie Briffa.

“I can honestly say that the care and love provided by family members even when the older person is cared for in a comprehensive manner by professionals is imperative and makes a big difference in the life of the older person,” said Mrs Briffa Farrugia.

Keynote speaker Godwin Mifsud, director general, Economic Policy Department, Ministry for Finance, delved into the economic insight on informal care in Malta. He discussed statistics of population trends, demographic trends and life expectancy among other data and information.

Guest speaker Maria Camilleri, a social worker, spoke about the services provided by the State to the elderly living in the community. These services include home help, telecare, meals on wheels, handyman services and day and night centres. She discussed the current services being offered and the challenges faced on a day-to-day basis when dealing with the elderly and family members.

Special guest Michelle Muscat attended this event and shared her own personal experience as an informal carer of her own parents.

In between speeches, an open discussion with guests was held where various opinions were shared by the different stakeholders, from carers to family members and the elderly residents themselves.

Family and Social Solidarity Michael Farrugia closed off the forum stressing the importance of community services to prolong the elderly’s stay within his or her own home. He thanked all parties involved in this sector and augered more collaboration in this sector for the benefit of elderly persons as well as their family.

The CareMalta Academy is CareMalta’s educational arm. It has been responsible for the training of around 1,000 careworkers since it was set up in 2010. From time to time it also provides training to informal carers through its community outreach programme.