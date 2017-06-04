Roam Like at Home for GO customers

From this month, all GO customers can ‘Roam Like at Home’ when travelling across the EU. This means that customers are offered the same rates for calls, texts and data while in the EU, as when in Malta and calling numbers on other local operators.

In preparation for ‘Roam Like at Home’ GO has been providing additional roaming benefits to an ever increasing number of customers. Pay As You GO customers have, in fact, been enjoying the full benefits of ‘Roam Like at Home’ since May. The implementation of ‘Roam Like at Home’ for all GO customers has been completed ahead of June 15 deadline established by the EU.

Kurt Camilleri, chief commercial officer at GO, said: “GO is constantly focused on giving customers the best value for money, offering affordable bundles and plans and ensuring quality of service through multi-million investments in infrastructure. With ‘Roam Like at Home’, customers can use their existing monthly plans or credit in the EU just like they do in Malta. Whether it’s making a call, sending an SMS or using mobile data, customers will no longer need to look for Wi-Fi hot spots while travelling in order to be able to share those special moments with family and friends.”

