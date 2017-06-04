Real estate group has two new offices

The Quicklets and Zanzi Homes (QLZH) Group has opened two other offices in Malta. The branches cater for both sales and letting enquiries.

In Attard, franchise owners Matthew Curmi, Luke Curmi and Andrew Micallef Trigona are thrilled to engage in their new business venture, currently operating with eight letting agents and four sales agents.

The office is in Mdina Road, Attard. The three entrepreneurs, who have been friends since childhood, share an appetite for success and aim to add value to the real estate industry.

In St Paul’s Bay, franchise owners and siblings Louise Chetcuti Vassallo and Joe Vassallo have taken the initiative to open up in the north. The office is in Triq it-Turisti, Qawra.

QLZH is looking to expand its brands and offer services to different regions of Malta and Gozo. CEO and co-owner Steve Mercieca is eager to set up shop in even more locations and also internationally: “We want to provide real estate services to a wider audience and improve the performance of offices in new locations. I’m sure we can duplicate our success through our brand’s values and goals. We’ll soon be opening in Gozo too. We are a brand fuelled by purpose. We started with #Treedom, a project in partnership with ELC and Pembroke local council, planting one tree with every property we sell. This is just planting the roots for our long-term vision to make the world a better place.”

The brand is constantly looking for more people with potential to join their vision.

They provide constant training within and outside the organisation. For more information, visit www.quicklets.com.mt/careers or www.zanzihomes.com/contactus.