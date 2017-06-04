PKF welcomes new EMEI region members

The PKF Europe, Middle East and India region meeting in Brussels.

The PKF network from the EMEI (Europe, Middle East and India) region recently met at the EMEI Regional Meeting for strategic discussions, networking and the setting of common business goals. The meeting took place in Brussels, and was attended by EMEI members and guests from others regions, including representatives of MEF Audit from Moscow and Mueller CPA from Chicago. The main meeting was preceded by three workshops that touched upon topics such as client focus, IT and connectivity, and assurance.

The meeting kicked off with updates regarding the EMEI region by Dominic Roberts and Christos Antoniou. The two warmly welcomed new members to the PKF network: APOGEO Group in Prague, PKF TCL Quaglia & Associati in Geneva as well as new member firms in Nepal, PKF T.R. Upadhya & Co, Macedonia, Effekt Plus, Skopje, and correspondent firm Cabinet Meguellati in Algeria.

Mr Roberts and Mr Antoniou shared the main projects undertaken by the board, with an emphasis on cluster initiatives. New PKFI team members were introduced: Carolyn Morgan (regional director North America), Klaudia Majka (regionalcoordinator EMEI), Tobias Kempa (chief client officer) and Keven Lake (business development in the US).

After the board updates, an energetic welcome of CEO John Sim followed. He emphasised the importance of collaboration within service, sectors, technical workgroups and clusters, setting the direction for discussions that followed later that day. The Brussels meeting also featured the first EMEI board elections. The results showed a great confidence and trust in the existing board members as the majority were re-elected.

The meeting continued with an insightful speech by John Capper on the challenges and opportunities in the accounting profession, with supporting concepts on possible new strategies. He highlighted the role of changing policies and that of digital disruptions as key factors influencing financial services nowadays.