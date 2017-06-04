New distribution relationship

Five Magro Brothers’ brands are now being distributed by Nectar Ltd.

Nectar Ltd will be selling and distributing five of Magro Brothers (Foods) Ltd’s key brands across Malta and Gozo: Three Hills, Mayor, Jolly, Pinto’s Pride and Tomafina.

“As we continuously seek to add convenience to our clients, we see great opportunity for continued growth,” said Christian Magro, general manager of Magro Brothers (Foods) Ltd.

“The distribution channel, however, remains key to delivering our products to the market across Malta and Gozo in the most efficient and cost-effective manner. For this purpose, we are now teaming up with Nectar Ltd to further improve efficiency and service levels to our clients.”

Nectar Ltd general manager Andrea Agius said: “Magro Brothers’ pristine reputation for the production and provision of quality food will now be combined with the strong and extensive sales and distribution network we have developed within the food and beverage sector over the past 25 years.”

Magro Brothers celebrated its centenary anniversary last year and over the years successfully introduced various locally made products on the market.