Advert
Sunday, June 4, 2017, 00:01

New Malta SIR office at Portomaso Marina

From left: Roger Strickland, Mr and Mrs Zammit, Fr George Dalli, Michael Zammit and Ian Pace.

From left: Roger Strickland, Mr and Mrs Zammit, Fr George Dalli, Michael Zammit and Ian Pace.

Malta Sotheby’s International Realty has opened its second office at the Portomaso Marina. The official inauguration and blessing ceremony of the new premises was attended by local and international clients, developers, introducers and friends. This was followed by an evening cocktail reception on the Portomaso Marina quay, surrounded by splendid berthed yachts and luxurious properties, which served as an elegant backdrop.

Malta SIR director and co-owner Michael Zammit, who brought the SIR brand to Malta three years ago, said this was a significant step forward for the company. The new office’s location is strategically positioned to reach and service the area’s residents and the numerous quality visitors St Julian’s is known to attract.

He added that the brand was well-established in Malta and popular with affluent clients who are seeking the perfect residence and owners who want to sell their property at the right value within the shortest time.

Anyone interested in getting in touch with the Malta SIR Portomaso team for property buying or selling needs is invited to do so on maltasir.com, [email protected] or by calling 2010 8077.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Next generation mobile payments –...

  2. Share index post 4-day negative streak

  3. BOV outperforms its peers

  4. Daimler says US expansion plans are not...

  5. Greek debt relief could mean creditors...

  6. Slow US jobs growth takes shine off dollar

  7. Apple set to unveil new software plans...

  8. Commemorating 10 years of co-operation,...

  9. Microsoft supporting Maltese EU presidency

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed