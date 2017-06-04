New 2017 Maltese euro coin set issued

The Central Bank of Malta has issued a new euro coin set dated 2017 in a brilliant uncirculated version.

The set incorporates the eight Maltese euro coins as well as a €2 coin depicting the prehistoric temples of Ħaġar Qim. This coin is the second of a series of seven dedicated to Maltese prehistoric monuments.

The Ħaġar Qim Temples in Qrendi have some of the largest stone megaliths used in the construction of the prehistoric temples on the Maltese islands. The site dates to 3,600-3,200 BC and is one of the oldest free-standing monuments in the world. Ħaġar Qim is a Unesco World Heritage Site.

All the coins in the set are in brilliant uncirculated quality and were struck at the Monnaie de Paris in France.

The national sides of the euro coins and the commemorative €2 coin were designed by Noel Galea Bason. The sets, which will be limited to 25,000, will be presented in an attractive and illustrated blister-pack.

Sets may be purchased directly from the Malta Coin Centre eShop, which can be accessed through the bank’s website www. centralbankmalta.org.

Alternatively, one may visit the Malta Coin Centre counter at the main building of the Central Bank of Malta, Castille Place, Valletta. The dated set will be sold for €26.

For further information one may contact the Malta Coin Centre via e-mail on [email protected] or by calling 2550 6006/7.